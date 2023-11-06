India wins second women’s Asian Champions Trophy, defeats Japan 4-0

After the victory, Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each support staff member.

By ANI Updated On - 10:53 AM, Mon - 6 November 23

Ranchi: Indian women’s hockey team secured its second Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after beating Japan by 4-0 in the title clash at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday.

Sangita Kumari (17′), Neha (46′), Lalremsiami (57′) and Vandana Katariya (60′) registered their names on the scoresheet to lead India to an incredible win and their first women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after 2016, as per Olympics.com.

Following the win, Hockey India announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh to each support staff member.

“Hockey India has announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh each for all the players and Rs 1.5 lakh each for all the support staff of the winning team of the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Congratulations to #TeamIndia #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023,” tweeted Hockey India.

Hockey India has announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh each for all the players and Rs 1.5 lakh each for all the support staff of the winning team of the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Congratulations to #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 👏#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/TA2tPTcStx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 5, 2023

Following a 45-minute delayed start, the opening quarter was a closely-contested affair and India enjoyed the majority of ball possession. Japan looked to counter-attack, Yuri Nagai had a good opportunity to put his team to an early lead, but his attempt was thwarted by Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia’s timely interception.

Deepika came close to score for India, but she shot a little too much and missed the target.

World No. 11 Japan was compact defensively in the opening quarter but shortly after the second quarter started, Sangita Kumari opened India’s goal tally and gave them the much-needed lead. The local girl received the ball in space and converted the opportunity into a goal with a couple of touches.

Japan upped the attack and equalised via a strike from Shiho Kobayakawa, but a video review showed that the ball touched her hand while scoring and the goal was cancelled.

Towards the first half end, Japan won many penalty corners but Savita Punia guarded the goal well along with the rest of the defenders.

After the third quarter went goalless, India got their second goal through Neha via a penalty corner in the start of the final quarter.

Japan could have scored a goal through a penalty corner but Savita defended well.

After a goalless third quarter, India finally found their much-needed second goal in the third quarter. A well-worked penalty corner was finished off by Neha.

Lalremsiami and Vandana Katariya came through with two late goals after that to round off the victory for India.

Following the title win, Indian coach Janneke Schopman said to ANI, “You do not expect a scoreline of 4-0 in the final. It was tough, it was 2-0 and they got a penalty stroke and had they scored a goal, the game would have been wide open. I hoped we played better on the ball in the first half, we were a little hesitant. Savita is a great goalkeeper and did well today. The support here is amazing from fans and girls get a lot of energy from it.”

Indian skipper Savita said to ANI, “It feels good. When we came to play, we were tensed because Japan is a great team. We wanted to start well. Japan gave us a good fight for three quarters. Attacking hockey is our strength. We got a bit defensive after a goal in the first quarter. We talked about playing an attacking game later.”