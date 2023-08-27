| India Women Score Another Big Win In Asian Hockey 5s Wc Qualifier

Indian women's hockey team registered a 7-1 win over Japan in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Muscat

By PTI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

New Delhi: Indian women’s hockey team registered a 7-1 win over Japan in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Muscat.

Riding high following their 7-2 win against Malaysia in the opener on Friday, India started aggressively on Saturday with in-form Mahima Choudhary opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

She added a second goal in the 30th minute.

The other goal-scorers for India were Akshata Dhekale (8th), Mariana Kujur (12th), Jyoti (23rd), Monika Dipi Toppo (27th), and Ajmina Kujur (30th).