Indian junior men’s hockey team loses 1-6 to Germany to finish second in 4-Nations tourney

By PTI Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Düsseldorf: A below-par Indian junior men’s hockey team lost 1-6 against hosts Germany to finish runners-up at the four- Nations tournament here on Tuesday.

Sudeep Chirmako (22nd minute) scored the lone goal for India.

Germany’s goals came from the sticks of Florian Sperling (15th), Ben Hasbach (20th), Hugo von Montgelas (23rd), Fabio Seitz (38th), Nikas Berendts (41st), and Paul Glander (43rd).

India started confidently after a 4-0 victory over England in their previous game.

However, Germany, which had won all of their previous games in the tournament, soon began to pose threats for India’s defensive forces.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Sperling put Germany ahead.

The second quarter started with Germany continuing their dominance. Hasbach scored the second goal of the match five minutes into the second quarter to extend his side’s lead.

But two minutes later Chirmako pulled a goal back for India. Germany’s von Montgelas scored straightaway to restore Germany’s two-goal lead.

Germany defended well to enter half-time with a 3-1 lead.

Trailing by two goals, India showcased attacking intent at the start of the third quarter and started looking for quick goals to cover the deficit.

But Seitz managed to find the back of the net in the 38th minute and extended Germany’s lead.

Berendts scored the fifth and Glander added another field goal to round off the tally.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Germany, already having a solid lead, started maintaining possession to try and prevent India from stitching any attacking moves.

Germany defended well in their own half and managed to hold on to their lead to register a comfortable victory.