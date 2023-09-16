Indian Army reports interference by Pak army during anti-infiltration operations in J&K

The army said that two bodies of the intruders were recovered while the third infiltrator's body could not be recovered because of firing from a Pakistan Army post near the LoC.

By IANS Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday said that the Pakistani Army interfered during an anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

An official said that alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district after engaging infiltrating terrorists in a sustained gunfight in which three terrorists were killed.

The army said that two bodies of the intruders were recovered while the third infiltrator’s body could not be recovered because of firing from a Pakistan Army post near the LoC.

“Two terrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered while the third terrorist was killed but retrieval of the body was being interfered by firing by, Pakistani post in the vicinity, on LoC. Operation in progress,” the army said.

The Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps said that the operation is underway.