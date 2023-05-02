Indian community in Riyadh narrates woes to visiting union Minister

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Union Minister V. Muralidharan interacting with Indian community in Riyadh on Monday

Jeddah: Indian community members in Riyadh poured out their woes, ranging from exorbitant school fees back home in India for NRI children to delays in clearing Huroob cases, in front of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan.

They also aired their views on family dependent fees and higher education to visit visa issues.

“We are determined to address every single issue that affects any Indian abroad,”, the Minister told the Indian community delegation that met him on Tuesday at the embassy.

The Indian Steering Committee that comprises veteran NRIs from various States met with the Minister under leadership of Zaigham Khan. The steering committee members urged the minister to have a community hall for Indian community functions in the Saudi capital.

Prominent community leader Shihab Kottukad explained the core issues that need to be addressed by the government level. He also highlighted the expansion of insurance ambit and establishing more labour welfare personnel.

Telangana NRI Forum President Mohammed Abdul Jabbar spoke about the delay in forwarding end of service benefits and other financial settlements of deceased workers. Jabbar said bereaved families back home in India were facing difficulties in claiming their legitimate amount.

Muralidharan is in Saudi Arabia to oversee evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan under Mission Kaveri.

