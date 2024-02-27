Indian companies prioritize skill enhancement amid AI transformation: LinkedIn report

Companies now value candidates with not just AI expertise, but also soft skills and a capacity for learning, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 06:35 PM

Hyderabad: Around 94 per cent of companies in India plan to enhance their employees’ skills and abilities this year, as AI continues to reshape the world of work, pointed out LinkedIn‘s latest Workplace Learning Report.

According to the report, upskilling employees, aligning learning programmes to business goals, and creating a culture of learning were the top three focus areas for India’s Learning & Development (L&D) professionals in 2024.

Amidst rapidly changing skill requirements due to AI and automation, 98 per cent of employers in India noted significant shifts in the skills they prioritise in job candidates.

The report revealed that 91 per cent of L&D professionals in India view human skills as increasingly competitive in the economy. ‘Communication’ has topped LinkedIn’s most in-demand skills list in 2024 across all countries in APAC, including India.

LinkedIn India Talent, Learning and Engagement Solutions senior director Ruchee Anand said last year, they saw a 21x surge in job postings mentioning ChatGPT or GPT on LinkedIn, reflecting the growing demand for tech skills as businesses explored AI.

“This year, we are seeing a pronounced shift towards skills – both technical and soft skills – to thrive in the era of AI. With skills for jobs globally expected to change 68 per cent by 2030, we are seeing a greater emphasis on learning both technical and soft skills with a majority of employers surveyed agreeing that this balance will be critical for organisations to succeed in the age of AI,” Ruchee Anand added.