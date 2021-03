Indian companies raise over Rs 31,000 cr through IPO in FY21

This also marks the highest fund-raising through IPOs in last three years.

New Delhi: Global liquidity and bull run in domestic equity market helped Indian companies raise over Rs 31,000 crore through initial share-sale in the ongoing fiscal year and the IPO pipeline remains strong for 2021-22 too, experts said on Sunday.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail at IIFL Securities said the IPO pipeline remains strong with 28 companies holding markets regulator Sebi’s approval for raising nearly Rs 28,710 crore through initial share-sale going forward.

Moreover, companies including LIC, HDB Financial Services Ltd, NCDEX, ESAF Small Finance Bank are expected to come out with their IPOs in 2021-22, said Rajendra Naik, Managing Director – Investment Banking, Centrum Capital.

Accordingly, 30 firms raised Rs 31,277 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020-21, significantly higher than Rs 20,352 crore mopped up through 13 initial share-sales in the preceding fiscal year.

Prior to that, 14 companies had floated IPOs in 2018-19 to raise Rs 14,719 crore and 45 main-board IPOs during 2017-18 collectively raised Rs 82,109 crore.

Apart from IPOs, 2020-21 witnessed Rs 15,000-crore follow-on public offer of Yes Bank.

Adding depth to the IPO markets, companies from diverse sectors like jewellery, technology, specialty chemicals, banking and financial services have made their way to the IPO space during the period under review.

“The biggest factor driving companies to fundraising through IPO is the bull run in the stock market. Improved sentiments in the secondary market acted as a support for the primary market,” Naik said.

IIFL Securities’ Bhardwaj said availability of ample liquidity in the system across the world, new sectors businesses with immense opportunities and optimism around the Indian demography, demand and growth story triggered the IPOs’ gold rush.

