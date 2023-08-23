Indian Cricket fraternity reacts to Chandrayaan-3 historic landing on moon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a picture of Team India on the tour of Ireland for three T20I matches, catching this historic moment live

By ANI Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

New Delhi: The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media to express their happiness as the country made history with the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landing on the moon’s South Pole on Wednesday, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a picture of Team India on the tour of Ireland for three T20I matches, catching this historic moment live.

“History Created! Mission Successful Congratulations #Chandrayaan3 | @isro,” tweeted BCCI. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated ISRO for their achievement and called it a “historic moment that will resonate with generations to come”.”A historic moment that will resonate for generations to come! Heartfelt congratulations to @isro on the triumphant landing of #Chandrayaan3. A remarkable feat that fills us all with inspiration through their steadfast commitment and exceptional accomplishment,” tweeted Shah.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also expressed his happiness at country’s remarkable achievement, saying that “it has a nice ring on it”. “The first nation to reach the lunar south pole. That’s got a nice ring to it A proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isrofor all their efforts,” tweeted Rohit.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the most successful Indian Premier League franchises of all time with five titles, also expressed their happiness at the achievement. “Vikram Landed #OneFamily #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander@isro,” tweeted MI.

CSK also blowed “whistles to the moon and back”. “Whistles to the moon and back! #Chandrayaan3 #WhistlePodu @isro,” tweeted CSK.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated ISRO, tweeting, “Yaaaaayyy, We have done it. Soft landing on the Moon. #Chandrayaan3 . Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission. We are on the Moon.”

Former opener Gautam Gambhir, also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, tweeted, “Well done India! #ISRO #Chandrayaan3.”

Batter KL Rahul also tweeted, “Hats off to the exceptional team at @isro. Your perseverance and brilliance make our nation proud. Jai Hind.”

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also called the landing as “a landmark day in our country’s history”. “A landmark day in our country’s history! Congratulations to everyone involved in the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 So proud,” tweeted Pandya.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also congratulated ISRO, tweeting, “Congratulations @ISRO Such a proud moment for every Indian Hats off to your dedication and perseverance #Chandrayaan3”

Officials at India’s space agencyÂ ISROÂ headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISROs long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including schools and science centers, and public institutions. ISRO made the live action available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.