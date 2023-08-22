Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be live telecasted in all schools in Telangana tomorrow

| Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing To Be Live Telecasted In All Schools In Telangana

TSAT is collaborating with Department of Astronomy, Osmania University in telecasting a special live program on Chandrayaan-3 mission landing

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:15 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education has directed District Educational Officers (DEO) in Telangana to make arrangements for special assembly of students and teachers in all schools from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Wednesday, August 23 to watch the special live programme of Chandrayaan-3 mission landing on moon on T-SAT Vidya and Nipuna channels, TSAT mobile app and TSAT television.

The TSAT is collaborating with Department of Astronomy, Osmania University in telecasting a special live program on Chandrayaan-3 mission landing across its various platforms, the School Education department said.