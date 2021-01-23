Indian cricket team to enter bio-bubble in Chennai on Jan 27

The players would reach Chennai in batches — from different cities — and enter the bio-bubble from January 27

Published: 7:05 pm

New Delhi: Members of the Indian cricket team will assemble in Chennai on January 27 ahead of the first Test against England that begins at the M. Chidambaram Stadium on February 5.

The players would reach Chennai in batches — from different cities — and enter the bio-bubble from January 27. They will undergo a week-long quarantine during which the Indian team management will devise its strategy for the series.

The England team will also enter the bio-bubble from January 27 when they arrive after completing the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle that ends on January 26.

However, players coming to India from England, like all-rounder Ben Stokes, pace bowler Jofra Archer and opener Rory Burns, will arrive a bit earlier as they will land straight from England.

The trio was not part of the England team that is currently touring Sri Lanka for the Tests.

