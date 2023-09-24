Indian duo finishes 5th, 6th in men’s changquan wushu event

By PTI Published Date - 01:25 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

AP Photo

Hangzhou: Indian wushu players Suraj Singh Mayanglambam and Anjul Namedo finished a disappointing fifth and sixth respectively in the men’s changquan event at the Asian Games, here on Sunday.

While Suraj finished fifth with a total score of 9.730, Anjul ended a rung below with 9.710 points.

China’s Peiyuan Sun won the gold medal with a combined score of 9.840, while the silver and bronze were bagged by Edgar Xavier Marvelo of Indonesia and Macau’s Chi Kuan Song, with scores of 9.786 and 9.760 respectively at the Xiaoshan Gauli Sports Centre.

Changquan is a bare-handed martial arts event where an athlete is judged on his moves and techniques.