Indian Institute of Architects to host ‘NATCON 2022’ in Hyderabad

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), the national body of architects is hosting the largest and the prestigious annual convention of the Architects in India – NATCON 2022 from May 14 to 16, at HICC Novotel at Hyderabad.

Indian architecture has flourished since time immemorial in Hyderabad and therefore the city merits being the ideal venue for hosting this prestigious convention. “We celebrate the growth of architecture in the state in all verticals be it regarding architectural education, architectural awareness as well as in the growing infrastructure of the city of Hyderabad,” said CR Raju, president, The Indian Institute of Architects.

T Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLC, Karimnagar said, Telangana is the youngest state and has seen drastic development in the last seven years and particularly in Hyderabad.

The convention will be interactive, where ideas are exchanged among the experienced and knowledgeable talent pool of Architects, Urban Designers, and Planners, besides providing opportunities to explore out-of-the-box solutions for the myriad challenges modern-day architecture faces. It will provide an exclusive platform to share ideas for the progress of the world as a whole and spur the delegates to propose viable and sustainable solutions to tackle unforeseen circumstances such as the pandemic.

