Indian Jeweller hosts fashion show to unveil macro jewellery trends for 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: Indian Jeweller has recently unveiled macro jewellery trends in a grand spectacle in Hyderabad that has got the fashion industry buzzing.

The event, which was held at Taj Krishna, saw 12 retailers from across India showcasing 70 pieces of exquisite jewellery, representing 10 different cities. And let us tell you, the jewellery pieces were nothing short of breathtaking.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of macro jewellery trends that are set to dominate the industry from a consumer’s perspective in 2023. With themes such as ‘Nextalgia’, ‘Expressive Expression’, ‘Universe Unlimited’, ‘Green and Clean’, ‘Colour Pop’, and ‘Bold and Beautiful’, the showstopper event had something for everyone.

‘Nextalgia’ showcased the beauty of vintage and heirloom pieces, as well as futuristic and modern designs. The pieces presented were an ode to the past, while simultaneously giving us a glimpse of the future of jewellery trends.

As the models strutted down the runway adorned in these stunning pieces, one couldn’t help but feel a rush of excitement at the prospect of wearing them ourselves. The ‘Bold and Beautiful’ trend showcased chunky and statement-making pieces that left us awestruck.

The event was sponsored by JB and Brothers (loose diamonds partner), Achal Jewels (polki jewellery partner), while SGL Labs and Jaipur Jewellery Show were the associate partners. It was attended by chief guests from the jewellery industry, including industry experts and jewellery aficionados.

The fashion show was a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of India and its diverse artistic traditions, as well as an opportunity for retailers to gain insights into the macro jewellery trends that will dominate the industry from the consumer’s point of view in 2023.

From vintage and heirloom pieces to futuristic and modern designs, stacking and layering accessories, jewellery with large gemstones, nature-inspired pieces, and those with calming blue pastel shades, the showcase had everything.