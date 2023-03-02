Check out what the wedding trends in 2023 look like

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:11 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Every year, there is always something new that trends for weddings, and this time people have been going all out for theirs.

In 2023, weddings seem to be more personal, unique, and creative than ever before. The wedding industry is, undoubtedly, preparing for a memorable and exciting year ahead. Everything from décor and colour palettes to fashion and food, it all seems to be more personalised and going maximal this time. Here are a few wedding trends that we can expect in 2023:

Personalised detailing

Couples are adding a personal touch to their weddings with customised themes according to the bride and groom’s hobbies and interests, personalised menus featuring the couple’s favourite foods, personalised cutlery with the couple’s initials, and many more.

Bold colours

Weddings in 2023 will be bidding goodbye to pastels and bringing back colour! Couples are opting for bold and bright colours. While the couples will make an appearance in the shades of magenta, deep reds, and burnt orange, the wedding décor is about to tilt towards bright hues and vivid patterns.

Terracotta weddings with rustic décor

Rustic, bohemian, and earth tones are the highlights of the terracotta wedding. The colour palette for this theme is from the orange family and radiated warmth and happiness. Dried pampas grass is a show stopper at events; it adds texture, colour, and variety to the venue.

Carnival themes for pre-wedding functions

Lately, we have noticed couples having a carnival theme at their haldi or mehendi to add more playfulness and fun for the guests and couples.

Statement kaleeras

The kaleeras are getting more attention than the bridal jewellery. Kaleeras seem to have had a makeover where the brides are getting their kaleeras personally designed with cute details like the couple’s initials and other shapes latched onto them, each telling a story of its own.

Wedding maximalism

A maximalism wedding is all about going over the top with the décor, entertainment, and everything possible to make it luxurious. Maximalism wedding is the new in! These weddings have an aesthetic of excess.