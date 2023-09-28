Indian men’s hockey triumph over defending champs Japan at Asian Games 2023

Abhishek (13', 48'), Mandeep Singh (24'), and Amit Rohidas (34') were the goal scorers for India, securing a crucial victory. Japan's Genki Mitani (57') and Ryosei Kato (60') found the net for their team.

By PTI Updated On - 10:00 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hangzhou: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team maintained their winning streak at the ongoing 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 by defeating Japan, the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, with a score of 4-2 in their third Pool A match.

Abhishek (13′, 48′), Mandeep Singh (24′), and Amit Rohidas (34′) were the goal scorers for India, securing a crucial victory. Japan’s Genki Mitani (57′) and Ryosei Kato (60′) found the net for their team.

India began the match with Jarmanpreet Singh making dangerous overlapping runs from the right flank to trouble the opposition. Japan’s defence was tested when Jarmanpreet picked up a long pass inside the striking circle and found Sukhjeet Singh in front of the nets. But the tap from Sukhjeet just went wide.

A late penalty corner from Japan was well defended by India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. A minute later, Abhishek (13′) picked a deflected pass, and quickly turned around to strike the ball into the nets, putting India ahead by a goal to end the first quarter.