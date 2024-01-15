Indian national killed in road accident in Nepal

Arjun Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi, and an unidentified pillion rider were riding a two-wheeler in the Balefi Rural Municipality on Sunday night when they were involved in an accident.

By Agencies Updated On - 15 January 2024, 06:31 PM

Representational Image.

Kathmandu: A 22-year-old Indian national was killed in a road accident in Nepal‘s Bagmati province when his scooter crashed into a parked truck, police said on Monday.

Arjun Kumar, a resident of Bihar‘s Sitamarhi, and an unidentified pillion rider were riding a two-wheeler in the Balefi Rural Municipality on Sunday night when they were involved in an accident.

Kumar was killed when the scooter hit a parked tipper in the Lamosanghu area, while the pillion rider sustained injuries, according to the police.

The injured rider was taken to a trauma centre in Kathmandu for further treatment after being admitted to a local hospital.

A tipper is a large truck for transporting heavy loads, with a back part that can be raised at one end so that its contents can fall out.