Indian Navy chief, German Air Force chief discuss avenues of collaboration to bolster defence cooperation

By ANI Published Date - 11:07 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Thursday, met German Air Force Chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz and discussed new avenues of collaboration towards bolstering defence cooperation.

On the social media account X, formerly known as Twitter, Indian Navy said that both of them reaffirmed their commitment to Indo Pacific region.

“Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Chief of the German Air Force met at South Block #NewDelhi. The Principals reaffirmed commitment to #IndoPacific region & discussed new avenues of collaboration towards bolstering Defence Cooperation & ops engagements,” Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at IHQ MoD(Navy) said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, German Air Force chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz called on the Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in Delhi and the two discussed the ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Moreover, they also discussed issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

The Indian Air Force took to its official Twitter handle and said, “Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Chief of the German Air Force called on the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi today.” “Issues of mutual interest & means to further enhance cooperation between the two Air Forces were discussed during the meeting,” the tweet added.

Germany is India’s biggest trading partner in Europe, its 5th biggest trading partner in the world, the eighth largest source of FDI and the second most important partner in terms of technological collaborations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

There are a number of Indian organizations and associations active on the business/cultural front, cementing ties between India and Germany at the people-to-people level.