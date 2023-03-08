Wednesday, Mar 8, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 02:30 PM, Wed - 8 March 23
Indian Navy chopper ditches off Mumbai, no casualties

Mumbai: An Indian Navy‘s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) during a routine sortie off Mumbai, ditched close to the coast, an official said.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediate Search and ensured safe rescue of the three-member crew by a naval patrol craft.

The causes leading to the mishap is not clear and the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry, an official spokesperson said.

Details were awaited.

