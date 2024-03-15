Indian Navy responds to piracy attack on Bangladeshi-flagged vessel

The Mission Deployed warship on Maritime Security Operations, which had also been diverted, intercepted the hijacked MV on the morning of March 14.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: Indian Navy‘s Mission Deployed warship and an LRMP responded to a piracy attack on MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, whilst enroute from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

On receipt of intimation, the LRMP was immediately deployed and on locating the MV in the evening of March 12, attempted to establish communication to ascertain status of ship’s crew members. However, no response was received from the ship.

The Mission Deployed warship on Maritime Security Operations, which had also been diverted, intercepted the hijacked MV on the morning of March 14. The safety of the MV’s crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained and the IN warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia.