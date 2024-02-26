Indian Navy conducts airborne insertion operations over Arabian Sea

Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued Anti-Piracy Operations in Arabian Sea.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 08:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy has on Monday conducted an Airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs in the Arabian Sea. The operation to prompt action against maritime threats comes in the wake of the security situation in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian sea.

“In response to the ongoing maritime security situation in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea and to ensure prompt action against any maritime threat, Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued Anti-Piracy Operations in the region,” the Indian Navy stated in an official press release.

Indian Navy remains committed and poised towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region, the released said.