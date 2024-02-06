Indian Navy’s VLF Station in Vikarabad | Damagundam Forest Reserve, Telangana | Very Low Frequency

The Navy has assured the public that the station will not cause harm to the environment or biodiversity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 05:33 PM

The Indian Navy plans to establish its second Very Low Frequency (VLF) Communication Transmission Station in Vikarabad, Telangana, despite environmental concerns. The station, located in the Damagundam Forest Reserve, is known for its low data rates and ability to penetrate saltwater. The Navy has assured the public that the station will not cause harm to the environment or biodiversity. The decision is seen as a balance between national security and environmental preservation.

