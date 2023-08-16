Indian-origin man nabbed by UK police for stealing over 50K pounds

The 62-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from the company he worked at.

By IANS Published Date - 01:14 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Representational Image

London: A 62-year-old Indian-origin man in England has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than 50,000 pounds from a company where he worked, police said.

Sunny Bhayani from Surrey was sentenced last week at Aylesbury Crown Court to two years imprisonment suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position, the Thames Valley Police said. He was also ordered to pay 565 pounds in costs, 51,794.27 pounds to be repaid at 1,075 pounds a month.

The court heard that Bhayani, who was working in Customer Services for Dreams Limited in High Wycombe, committed fraud between January 2017 and January 2018.

Bhayani created and carried out fraudulent refunds to customers, but actually refunded the money to cards owned and controlled by him. “This has been an extraordinarily long and complex investigation that has taken over five years and involved a large number of officers,” Detective Constable Gemma Thompson from Thames Valley Police said.

“Bhayani held a position of trust which he took advantage of and he neglected the financial interests of the company. I’m extremely pleased with this result and that he is required to repay all of the money he stole from his employer,” Thompson added.

The court also ordered Bhayani to wear an electronic tag with a curfew for six months, a rehabilitation activity and to complete 250 hours unpaid work within 12 months.