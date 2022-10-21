UK Police will now use desi autos for patrolling

Published Date - 04:32 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Three-wheelers that are popularly known as auto rickshaws or tuk-tuks that are commonly found on Indian roads will now help UK police prevent and combat crime.

Hyderabad: Police forces around the world are acquiring advanced technology to combat crime. In an astonishing development, Wales’ Gwent county police in the United Kingdom have announced that they will be adding three-wheelers to their force.

Four Mahindra Electric-made autos have been acquired by the Gwent county police for the same. According to reports, these vehicles will be used in Newport and Abergavenny for patrolling.

Announcing on Twitter, Mahindra Electric wrote, “Autos have been used as public transportation but Gwent police has different plans for them. They want e-autos to be used as “safe spaces” where crimes can be reported, help sought, and crime prevention advice can be given. We’re proud to be a part of such a noble initiative.”

As soon as the news broke, Twitter saw a gazillion funny reactions from desis. “Pre-independence we gave 45 trillion dollars to UK. And Post independence we r giving tuk tuk to UK Police department to be used by police personnel. Jai Bharat (sic),” wrote one user.

Of the few users who appreciated the move, a user wrote, “This Tuk Tuk is a nifty way to get around. Security is mainly about presence and vigilance. That is an effective policing tool.”

These autos will also serve as safe spaces where citizens can register their complaints. Additionally, crime prevention advice will also be given through them.

We're proud to be a part of such a noble initiative. pic.twitter.com/GLQftxjU7K — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) October 17, 2022