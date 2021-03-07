Indian-origin schoolgirl selected for Europe Math Olympiad

Aanya Goyal, a student of Alleyn’s School in Dulwich, south London, used the extended period of lockdown last year to throw herself further into her passion for mathematical problem-solving

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl has become the youngest to be selected for the UK team which will compete at the prestigious European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad to be hosted by the eastern European country of Georgia next month.

Aanya Goyal, a student of Alleyn’s School in Dulwich, south London, used the extended period of lockdown last year to throw herself further into her passion for mathematical problem-solving. With the help of her maths coach and former Math Olympian father, Amit Goyal, she focussed on a series of exams organised by the UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT) to select the British team for the EGMO.

Over 600,000 secondary school students across the UK appear for the UKMT challenges every year and only the top 1,000 are invited to the British Mathematical Olympiad in November each year. Of these, the top 100 are invited to Round 2 of the British Mathematical Olympiad in January – a three-and-a-half-hour competition comprising four challenging problems.

