Indian Prosthodontist makes history at Int’l Implant Conference in Serbia

Hyderabad: Prosthodontist, Dr. Vikas Gowd, recently made history as the first and only Indian expert invited to the Volvadina Implant Conference in Serbia. The conference, boasting 400 registrations from across Europe, witnessed Dr. Vikas’s groundbreaking research on immediate implant loading in extraction sockets within the molar region, a press release said.

His presentation garnered widespread appreciation from both the jury and participants, including dental professionals from Hungary, Croatia, Germany, and Serbia. Dr. Vikas’s insightful interview with the local press highlighted the advancements in Indian dentistry, showcasing the global impact of his work.

Dr. Vikas Gowd’s patented research, conducted over a decade at Dr. Vikas Gowd’s Dental Hospitals School of Dental Implants in India, received accolades for its pioneering nature.