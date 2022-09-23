WEF, Republic of Serbia invite KTR to Biotech Future Forum in Belgrade

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Government of the Republic of Serbia and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have invited IT Minister KT Rama Rao to participate in the ‘Biotech Future Forum’ to be held in Belgrade on October 20.

‘”Given your leadership in transforming Hyderabad into a healthcare and life sciences hub of India, participants would attach great value to hear your perspectives and experiences,'” read the invitation extended to Rama Rao by Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and WEF President Borge Brende.

Also Read Telangana nets investments worth Rs 4,200 crore at World Economic Forum

The forum will explore the structures, policies and commercialisation required to maximise the benefits of biotech by focusing on emerging innovations and cutting-edge research. Participants will share their perspectives on development and application of biotechnology to medicine and healthcare, a release said.