Hyderabad braces for sweltering summer as temperatures surge to near 40°C

With the onset of what promises to be a grueling summer, denizens of the city are already donning their sun shields, masking up against the blazing heat, and seeking refuge in summer drinks and fruits available at roadside stalls.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 2 March 2024, 04:54 PM

On Saturday, Begumpet witnessed the city’s highest temperature, with the mercury rising to a sweltering 38.6 degrees Celsius. Saroornagar wasn’t far behind, clocking in at 38.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as Karwan, Kapra, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Moosapet, and Quthbullahpur experienced temperatures surpassing 37 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for Telangana, including Hyderabad, predicting above-normal temperatures throughout the summer months from March to May. The IMD’s Outlook for Seasonal Temperatures During the Hot Weather Season warns of increasingly uncomfortable days and nights ahead, with temperatures expected to soar beyond the usual averages.

The weather conditions are all set to intensify as early as March, with the month projected to maintain above-normal temperatures across the state. March alone is expected to witness most districts in Telangana experiencing heatwave conditions for three to four consecutive days. As the season progresses, the IMD anticipates a surge in the frequency of heatwaves, with over 10 to 15 days forecasted to surpass the heatwave threshold by May.

In addition to the relentless heat, sporadic rainfall is also on the horizon for March, according to the IMD. Over the next five days, Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana can expect a gradual increase in maximum temperatures.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the state faces high vulnerability to heatwaves, with 582 out of 585 mandals in the state identified as vulnerable.

Historical data indicates that from 1986 to 1993, heatwaves in the State were primarily moderate, lasting 7 to 13 days. From 1994 onwards, the frequency and duration of severe heat waves have increased significantly. In 1997 and 1998, heatwave spells lasted up to 19 days, indicating a growing trend towards more severe heatwaves in the region.

Hyderabad max temperatures (Saturday)

Location Temperature (degree Celsius)

Begumpet 38.6

Saroornagar 38.3

Karwan 37.7

Moosapet 37.6

Jubilee Hills 37.6

Districts max temperatures (Saturday)

District Temperature (degree Celsius)

Nirmal 39

Karimnagar 39

Nalgonda 38.9

Jayashankar Bhupalpally 38.8

Adilabad 38.7