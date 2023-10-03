Indian Railways releases its new all-India railway timetable

The new timetable has included 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

By ANI Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has released its new all-India railway timetable, titled “Trains at a Glance (TAG),” effective October 1, 2023.

The new Trains at a Glance is also available on Indian Railways’ official website: https://indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?id=0,1,304,366,537

Highlights of the new timetable are the induction of 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains plus 70 other train services; Extension of existing 90 services to other destinations; Increase in frequency of 12 services; Speeding up of 22 services of trains to convert into Superfast Category; Diversion of 20501/02 Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani via Malda, Bhagalpur; And change in timetable of some services in South Eastern Railway for improving their Punctuality.

The new timetable is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable.