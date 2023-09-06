Telangana: Ministry of Railways sanctions nearly 15 Final Location Survey for New Railway Lines

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:24 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: For strengthening rail connectivity in the State, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned nearly 15 Final Location Survey (FLS) for New Railway Lines, the South Central Railway (SCR) officials said on Wednesday. These lines combined stretch for a distance of nearly 2,647 kms and are estimated to cost nearly Rs 50,848 crore

Apart from these, another 11 FLS have been sanctioned for Doubling, Tripling and Quadrupling for a distance of nearly 2,588 kms and is estimated to cost nearly Rs 32,695 crore.

The Patancheruvu (Nagalapalli) – Adilabad New Railway Line is one of the important projects for which Final Location Survey (FLS) has been sanctioned. This line is likely to stretch for a distance of nearly 317 kms and cost nearly Rs. 5,706 crore.

This line is likely to connect several new and unconnected places particularly in Northern Telangana and provide rail connectivity to major towns like Ichoda, Neradigonda, Dhanur, Nirmal, Balkonda, Armoor, Bodhan, Rudrur, Nasrullabad, Banswada, Nizamsagar, Alahadurg, Sangareddy and Patancheruvu.

Railway officials said the New Railway Line is also likely to connect these new places with Hyderabad and New Delhi by providing connectivity also with the existing main line.