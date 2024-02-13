Indian Veteran Premier League: Herschelle Gibbs to lead Red Carpet Delhi

Former South African batting maestro Herschelle Gibbs is set to return to cricket after a considerable amount of time when he will take the field for Red Carpet Delhi as the captain of the side in the upcoming first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL)

Known for his swashbuckling style at the crease, Gibbs brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Red Carpet Delhi team. His presence is sure to electrify the IVPL, scheduled to take place from February 23 to March 3, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Joining Gibbs in the Red Carpet Delhi squad are former Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan, Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera, and South African spinner Imran Tahir, all serving as icon players. Adding to the team’s depth is former IPL champion Manvinder Bisla.

Expressing his excitement on joining IVPL, Herschelle Gibbs said, “Hi everyone, Herschelle Gibbs here and I’m very excited to announce that I’ll be playing in the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). I’ll be representing the Red Carpet Delhi Team and can’t wait to get started and see you all then.” Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Gibbs, and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, “We are thrilled to have Herschelle Gibbs in the Indian Veteran Premier League. Fans are excited to see his explosive batting. We look forward to witnessing Gibbs and his fellow veterans showcase their talents on the grand stage of the IVPL.” The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports and Fancode, and tickets for the matches at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will soon be available for purchase.

Fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the live cricketing extravaganza firsthand can secure their seats and be part of the electric atmosphere at the stadium.

Red Carpet Delhi:

Squad: Herschelle Gibbs (C), Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajeev Tyagi, Jitendra Kumar, Shajil B, Kapil Rana Vikram Dhanraj Batra, Baburao Yadav, Ashu Sharma Yujvender Singh, Amit Sharma, Aashis Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Rakesh Tandel, Vikrant Yadav, Amit Tomar Icon Players: Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Abhimanyu Mithun Reserve Player: Pankaj Tyagi, Deepak C.M Kerla, Manish Tyagi.