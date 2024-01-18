India’s first-ever motorsport team INDE Racing to debut in FIM E-Xplorer Season 2

Hyderabad: INDE Racing team, India’s first-ever motorsport team, is set to make its debut in the upcoming 2024 FIM E-Xplorer season 2, announced Kankanala Abhishek Reddy, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The team, owned by Abhishek Reddy’s Kankanala Sports Group (KSG), will be the 10th team in the competition that will have five races. KSG signed an exclusive nine-year partnership with FIM E-Explorer to oversee races in India. This announcement marks India’s first FIM-licensed team in history which also means that it is the first Indian team to compete in any officially-sanctioned international competition.

INDE Racing is set to participate in every round of Season 2, spanning from February to November, traversing the challenging tracks in Japan, Norway, France, Switzerland, and culminating in a triumphant homecoming to India.

The team’s lineup will feature Indian rider Aishwarya Pissay, Asia’s first female athlete to win a world championship in 2-wheel motorsport. Pissay is poised to represent her homeland across the globe and challenge for another World Title.

Abhishek Reddy, the founder of Kankanala Sports Group and INDE Racing, said: “Despite the growing interest in motorsports in India, we have always missed a competitive independent team to cheer for. With the launch of INDE Racing, we aim to break new grounds in Indian motorsports, not only on the racetrack but also in promoting sustainability, gender equality, and the spirit of innovation. By establishing India’s first global motorsports team, we want to inspire a new generation of Indian riders and showcase the nation’s prowess in the world of racing.”

“It’s truly exciting to be part of India’s first FIM-licensed team in history. Being able to be part of a project aiming to represent all Indians worldwide and make them proud is a unique opportunity”, said Aishwarya Pissay.

Accompanying her are two seasoned international riders, including Canadian rider Spenser Wilton and Spanish rider Sandra Gomez, the reigning champion of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup.

Carina Munte, FIM E-Xplorer Co-Founder, added: “We are thrilled to welcome INDE Racing to our Championship in 2024. Having a pioneering motorsport team from India onboard spotlights how E-Xplorer is pushing boundaries across the globe. Their presence promises to be a significant driver of enthusiasm for a strong Indian fanbase and will act as a catalyst for the promotion of e-mobility and electric motorsport worldwide.”