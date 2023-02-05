India’s largest EV rally flagged off in Hyderabad

The first-of-its-kind Rall-E saw thousands of EV enthusiasts riding their electric two and three-wheelers and electric buses through different parts of the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

As a part of Hyderabad- E-mobility Week, a rally of e vehicle was taken out at People’s Plaza, PVNR Marg (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad e-Mobility week got off to a flying start with ‘Rall-E’, billed as the country’s largest electric vehicle (EV) rally, flagged off at People’s Plaza and culminating at Hitex, Madhapur on Sunday.

The first-of-its-kind Rall-E saw thousands of EV enthusiasts riding their electric two and three-wheelers and electric buses through different parts of the city. As part of generating excitement towards e-Mobility week and spread message of sustainable mobility, a special stunt show by Sheraaz and Rahul of Gravton Motors was also organized.

The EV rally was flagged off by actor and director, Adivi Sesh and IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, director Nag Ashwin and other sector leaders.

The rally saw participation from various government organizations and industry partners including, TSRTC, Apollo Tyres, Gravton Motors, Citreon, TVS, Ola, Ather, Uber, MG Motors, Mahindra, Quantum, Atum Motors, Bud-e Bikes, Pure EV and Eto among others. A musical concert featuring performances by Band Buddies (formerly Rooh), Jammers Band and lyricist Krishna Chaitanya was also organised.

The flagship Hyderabad e-Mobility event is being held till February 11 and culminate with India’s first Formula E race.