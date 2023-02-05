Hyderabad: 70 per cent of fire-hit building at Minister’s Road demolished

Plans are now underway to pull down the entire building declared unsafe after a massive fire engulfed it, within three days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: The ongoing demolition of the fire-hit Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories building located on Minister’s Road has brought down almost 70 per cent of the structure. Plans are now underway to pull down the entire building declared unsafe after a massive fire engulfed it, within three days.

With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) adopting a controlled demolition method to pull down the structure, a portion of the structure collapsed on Sunday morning. Officials monitoring the demolition activity said the debris from a portion of the structure that collapsed, fell in the safe zone as per their plan.

The front portion of the L-shaped structure collapsed a couple of days back and following a systemic approach to demolition, a portion of the rear end of the building crumbled today, an official said. Presently, a base is being prepared using the debris to place the combi crusher machine and pull down the leftover portions of the structure.