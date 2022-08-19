India’s policy on fighting monkeypox is good but can be better: Dr Sunil Raina, World Health Network

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: World Health Network’s Dr. Sunil Raina talks about how India can improve its policies to more effectively fight monkeypox.

Along with the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country, India has also reported 9 cases of monkeypox so far. The first case was detected in Kerala on July 14th, and the last has been reported from Delhi. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus that belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox.

While the disease continued to be endemic in regions like Central and West Africa, lately, non-endemic countries have also started reporting monkeypox cases, which created an alarming situation across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of global concern.

This indicates that immediate actions should be taken to prevent community transmission to ensure that people suffer the least from this outbreak. The covid-19 pandemic has already shaken the country’s socio-economic condition. In such circumstances, the spread of monkeypox in India is creating panic among people as they fear the worst consequences of this little-known disease.

Dr. Sunil Raina from WHN has put some light on this matter and stated how India is actively trying to tackle the monkeypox spread so that it doesn’t turn into an awful pandemic like covid. According to the doctor, the government of India is already doing good to control the situation; however, the policies can be better. “The health ministry has shared a list of dos and don’ts as part of preventive measures.

Besides, the ministry has also issued guidelines giving details about the various aspects of the disease, including how this virus spreads from one to another. However, making people aware is the key as many stigmas are getting associated with this disease; therefore, an update for healthcare practitioners and common people is much needed,” says Dr. Raina.

Dr. Raina suggests that the guidelines could be more detailed and updated, and the information could be enriched.

It’s worth knowing that according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the monkeypox virus has been found in two different strains – the Congo basin and west Africa. Currently, the West African strain is spreading and is not highly fatal. Most people tend to survive the infection.

However, people with weaker immunization history of eczema, pregnant and breastfeeding ladies, and children under the age of ten can experience the worst consequences of the disease, ranging from severe illness to death. Apart from that, despite not being fatal, the symptoms of the infection can be utterly painful, and the rashes and lumps on the skin can leave permanent scars.

“Given the window of opportunity offered in the absence of large outbreaks happening at this moment due to monkeypox, the government could use this time to create an umbrella of awareness about the zoonotic diseases in general and monkeypox in particular, “says Dr. Raina. He also adds that instead of panicking, individuals should focus on taking necessary precautionary measures to prevent themselves from catching the infection. Historically, Unlike covid-19, asymptomatic individuals are not known to spread the disease to others which already reduces the chances of a fast-spreading outbreak.

A little more care and precaution can ensure that the country won’t see the worst consequences caused by monkeypox. Precautionary vaccines should be introduced for healthcare workers. Besides, disease surveillance and communication are also essential. Those who have already got the infection should be isolated. Use of hand sanitizers should be frequent, hand washing with soap and water shouldn’t be ignored, and front liners or the relatives of the infected person should put on masks and disposable gloves while they are around the patient.

In addition, environmental sanitation with disinfectants is also necessary. Visiting public places with the symptoms of monkeypox should be strictly prohibited. Besides, it’s also worth keeping in mind that as a zoonotic disease, monkeypox can spread from animals to humans and vice versa. Therefore, houses with pets should monitor their quadruped family members.

Dr. Raina believes that India could lead the convoy regarding monkeypox prevention and control by making a few more improvements in its disease control policies and efforts. India’s top medical institutes have already started working on launching a dedicated monkeypox vaccine, and an institute in Pune has also been successful in isolating the strain from the infected, which makes it easier for researchers to find out the perfect antidote. This effort should be appreciated and supported to the fullest as nothing can beat a dedicated vaccine as the weapon to combat the disease.

Dr. Raina currently shoulders the responsibility of heading the Department of Community Medicine at Dr. R.P Government Medical College (Tanda, India). He is associated with the World Health Network, a multidisciplinary global network of experts committed to advising policymakers and communities to improve practical strategies for eliminating covid-19.

Apart from Dr. Raina, the network includes a number of well-regarded specialists with extensive experience in different fields. The team accommodates respected names like Kavita Patel (Physician and health policy advisor), Shelly miller (Environmental engineering professor), Tiffany James (Policy and outreach strategies), Dom Pimenta ( Doctor and researcher, and much more). WHN aims to save lives and livelihoods by minimising harm to society and individuals caused by contagious diseases.