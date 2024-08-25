India’s skipper Rohit Sharma pens a heartfelt note on Shikhar’s retirement

Following Dhawan's retirement announcement, Rohit took to social media to thank 'The Ultimate Jatt' for his services to the game and the country

By IANS Published Date - 25 August 2024, 02:40 PM

photo-twitter

New Delhi: Over the course of a 12 year period, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan curated their reputation as one of the best opening partnerships in the game’s history.

Following Dhawan’s retirement announcement, Rohit took to social media to thank ‘The Ultimate Jatt’ for his services to the game and the country.

“From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT. @SDhawan25,”read the post by Rohit Sharma.

From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT. @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/ROFwAHgpuo — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 25, 2024

Together the Hitman and Gabbar batted together on 117 occasions and together scored 5,193 runs which included 18 centuries and 15 half centuries. with their best ever innings being the 210 run partnership they stitched against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup.

In 117 innings they maintained a slot average partnership of 45.15. Rohit and Dhawan are the third most successful batting partnership in the history of Indian cricket only behind Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli.

Their outings also saw them placed at eighth place in the most successful partnership list. Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 and quickly became a mainstay in the Indian cricketing setup, known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence on and off the field.

Over the years, he has been an integral part of numerous victories for India across all formats. In Dhawan’s 13-year long international career, in which he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is scoring 2315, 6793 and 1579 runs respectively in the three formats.

Alongside his impeccable international career, Dhawan went on to represent Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Punjab in the Indian Premier League where he played 222 games whilst scoring 6769 runs which included two centuries and 51 half-centuries.

Dhawan’s final appearance for India was in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022 while his last T20I was in Sri Lanka in July 2021. He hadn’t played a Test for India since 2018.