IndiGo leaves 37 passenger bags at Hyderabad airport

In a recent mix-up at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), IndiGo forgot to carry the check-in luggage of several passengers on a domestic flight.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: In a recent mix-up at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), IndiGo forgot to carry the check-in luggage of several passengers on a domestic flight.

At least 37 passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam found their luggage missing.

The airline released a statement confirming the error and said that it is working towards relocating the bags.

According to the statement, the cause of the missing luggage was due to a human error on the part of the airline’s staff. In their apology statement, the airlines stated that special arrangements were being made to deliver the missing luggage personally to the passengers’ homes.

Irked passengers reported waiting for several hours before being informed that their luggage had been left behind in Hyderabad.