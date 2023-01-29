Indigo passenger booked for trying to remove cover of emergency exit mid-air

Last year, on December 10, a passenger on an Indigo flight created a scare and panic among fellow passengers when he opened the emergency door on December 10, 2022. The flight was on its way from Chennai to Trivandrum.

New Delhi: An FIR has been lodged against an Indigo passenger who tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit mid-air in a Nagpur to Mumbai flight on January 24.

“A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing,” IndiGo said.

However, Indigo said that there was no major security lapse at the time of landing. “There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight,” airline company said.

“On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned,” the statement added.

Soon after, the airline company Indigo lodged an FIR at the local police station against the passenger for violating security norms.

“An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing,” an indigo statement read.

Earlier this month a case of molestation of an air hostess has come to light in an Indigo flight. The flight was going from Delhi to Patna. Three passengers have been accused in this case.

A probe was ordered by DGCA into the incident.

“The incident happened on December 10 on Indigo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On Dec 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurization checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers and the flight took off after a safety check,” said the DGCA official.