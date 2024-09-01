IndiGo passengers face security delay at Hyderabad airport

Flight arriving from Patna landed at 8.23 pm, but flyers were made to wait on runway till 12.28 am as bomb squad checked their baggage

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 12:54 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E 6127, arriving from Patna, experienced a significant delay upon landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday night.

The flight, which touched down at 8.23 pm, was held on the runway for an extended period due to a security compromise.

According to one of the passengers, Prashant, who shared his experience on Reddit and X, the captain announced shortly after landing that there had been a security issue. Passengers were required to remain onboard for around 35 minutes.

Following this, passengers were moved to buses, but remained stranded in the middle of the runway for an extended period while a bomb squad conducted thorough checks of their baggage. The situation caused considerable confusion and frustration, with passengers stranded for about one-and-a-half hour at the runaway.

“@IndiGo6E Stranded in Hyd airport runway or isolation bay for the last 1.5 hrs with no update from the authorities. 6E 6127 Can you please update on what’s going on,” Prashant wrote on X.

Prashant later updated that passengers were finally allowed to leave at 12.28 am after undergoing additional security screening. In response to a query on X, IndiGo’s official account stated that the delay was due to enhanced security protocols and assured that their team was available to assist passengers throughout the process. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

@IndiGo6E Stranded in Hyd airport runway or isolation bay for the last 1.5 hrs with no update from the authorities.

6E 6127 Can you please update on what’s going on. — Prashant (@imprashu_) August 31, 2024

“Hi, in line with the security protocols, we had to implement additional screening measures post-arrival of your flight. Our team members are available at all contact points to assist you. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” IndiGo said in its response.