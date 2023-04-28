Indoor, outdoor stadiums being developed in towns of Khammam district

Indoor and outdoor stadiums are coming up at Kallur of Sathupalli Assembly constituency, Wyra in Wyra constituency

Indoor and outdoor stadiums are coming up at Wyra, Kallur and Madhira in Khammam district.

Khammam: With the State government laying emphasis on the development of sports infrastructure, indoor and outdoor stadiums are being built in different Assembly constituencies in the district.

Indoor and outdoor stadiums are coming up at Kallur of Sathupalli Assembly constituency, Wyra in Wyra constituency and a mini-stadium at Madhira of Madhira constituency. The construction of indoor and outdoor stadiums at Kallur has been taken up at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore.

Similarly, indoor and outdoor stadiums construction at Wyra town has been going on with an expenditure of Rs 1.57 crore while the construction of a mini-stadium has been taken up at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore.

District Collector VP Gautham who inspected the construction of stadiums at Kallur and Wyra recently said that steps have been taken for speedy construction of mini stadiums sanctioned in the constituencies and to make them available to the sportspersons.

He informed that in indoor stadiums courts for sports and games like badminton, kabaddi, table tennis and tennis are being developed besides a modern gym. In outdoor stadiums arrangements for 400 metres athletic track, basketball synthetic court, volleyball, cricket, football, kho kho and an open gym are being made.

At Kallur indoor stadium work has been completed with an office room, locker room and toilets. Outdoor stadium works are under progress. Officials have been directed to speed up the development of Wyra mini stadium and complete surplus works of the indoor shuttle court.

In Khammam’s Sardar Patel Stadium the construction of three synthetic tennis courts, gallery and other facilities undertaken at a cost of Rs 93 lakh have been completed with international standards. Final coating work of the tennis courts is being done, Gautham noted.

35 summer coaching camps in Khammam this year

Qualified coaches would be engaged to train youngsters interested in sports to bring out their talent, the Collector said. Summer coaching camps would be conducted at Sardar Patel Stadium, indoor stadiums at Wyra and Kallur.

Incentives would be given to the coaches who have trained more students and the athletes who have shown talent in the summer camps. 10 camps would be conducted in rural areas and 25 in urban areas this year, the Collector said.

Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud was scheduled to inaugurate Kallur mini-stadium on Saturday.