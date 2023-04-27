Khammam Collector distributes study material to students at Mahila Pranganam

Collector VP Gautham visited Tekulapally Mahila Pranganam and interacted with students undergoing vocational training in nursing, computer education and tailoring

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Khammam: An individual could develop only through education and one should acquire expertise in the chosen fields, suggested district Collector VP Gautham.

He visited Tekulapally Mahila Pranganam here on Thursday and interacted with students undergoing vocational training in nursing, computer education and tailoring.

He learned about the facilities available in the premises and asked questions related to the training, Gautham distributed study material to the students and told them to read the books every day to increase their knowledge. By acquiring skills in vocational training employment opportunities would become better, he said.

Students who have shown proficiency in tailoring would be given state-of-the-art sewing machines and laptops would be gifted to two students who have shown the best talent in computer courses, he assured.

The Collector said that as the Government Medical College in Khammam becomes functional soon those who have studied nursing courses would get good employment opportunities. Based on the talent the students would be hired on contract basis to work at Government Hospital.

He appreciated the Mahila Pranganam officer V Vijetha for proper maintenance of reception counter, showcases and cleanliness. He suggested introducing new courses while assuring necessary assistance for the purpose.

