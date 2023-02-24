Sports facilities in every panchayat in Telangana, says Sports Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Nizamabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said that in order to promote sports in rural areas and to identify sports talents, the State government was creating sports facilities in every panchayat in the State.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 34th district level inter-departmental sports of TNGO organized at the integrated district office complex ground here on Friday, the Minister said that there was a need to create sports culture among the rural youth so that a large number of them take up sports and win medals for the country.

He said that about 17,670 sports grounds have already been created in the State and that another 19,000 of them would be readied in the next few months.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu said that sports helps in improving social competence and confidence levels. Sports bring the people of different ethnicity, religion, cast and creed together to achieve a common goal, he said.