Indrakaran Reddy visits Nanded ahead of Maharashtra entry for BRS

Forests Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the BRS would emerge as a major political force in the country, guiding it towards development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Supporters of BRS felicitate minister Indrakaran Reddy at Apparaopetavillage in Kinwat Taluq of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Nirmal: Forests Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would emerge as a major political force in the country, guiding it towards development.

Touring Nanded district in Maharashtra on Saturday as part of the expansion activities of the BRS in the neighbouring State and to inspect preparations for a public meeting of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao slated for February 5, Indrakaran Reddy visited Apparaopeth village in Kinwat Taluq and met BRS supporters there.

Welcoming people to the meeting to be held in Nanded and to show solidarity with the BRS, the Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao would visit the famed Gurudwara in the town before the public meeting.

The minister reminded that in the past, the people of Maharashtra and Telangana, which were once united, shared common blood relations and kinship. Chandrashekhar Rao had established BRS with the intention of extending development and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana for everyone across the country.

Stating that the significance of the BRS on the national political scenario would grow soon, he said the people of the country were observing the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana and were already demanding similar development and schemes in their States, which was also why many were showing interest in joining the BRS.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a bus service from Nirmal town to Apparaopeth village.