Industrial parks in Hyderabad getting a makeover as IT Parks

So far, the Government has accorded permission to five industrial parks to be converted into IT Parks towards Uppal and surrounding areas

Hyderabad: The Government’s recent decision to allow unused or vacant industrial land to be converted to commercial purposes will aid in creation of about many new jobs, mostly in the services and retail segment

So far, the Government has accorded permission to five industrial parks to be converted into IT Parks towards Uppal and surrounding areas. These will aid in bringing about have about 25 lakh sqft into use and will create about 35,000 direct jobs and indirect jobs of about four to five times of this.

This strategy will also work to decongest the city in the western parts and aid in growth of other areas in the eastern side towards Uppal, LB Nagar and others. More industrial areas are making an application for conversion on the eastern side of the city. Industry bodies are also seeking this to be implemented in other areas as well.

“Many industries have moved to periphery. Due to this, their land has been vacant or is not being used. Allowing the conversion is helping the industries unlock the value. Bigger office clusters will come up as the constructions will go vertical. More jobs will come up in the vicinity. The industries have been asking for the conversion for many years now,” said Gopal Rao, Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF), General Secretary.

Telangana Government is working on a multi-pronged strategy to attract IT companies set up operations in the eastern side of Hyderabad towards Uppal and beyond. The strategy involves allowing existing industrial parks to convert into IT parks, creation of Rachakonda Security Council on the lines of Cyberabad Security Council, extending MMTS service up to Raigiri and creating infrastructure and residential facilities among others, he said adding that works for these five IT parks are in different phases.

With the Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy in place, the companies creating employment in the city (except the western part of the city) will get additional incentives including a rebate in the rentals. More such GRIDs are being planned with focus on creating and enhancing employment and residential opportunities with adequate infra.

The eastern part of the city already has big names like Genpact, Infosys and is home to many large, medium and small scale enterprises.

Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries (12.4 acre), Minacto Chem (2.66 acre), Swamy Soaps and Oils, (2 acre), Gokuldas Exports Limited, Mini Textile Park, (8.93 acre) and Bakelite Hylam (8 acre) are the key players who have applied for the conversion in the earlier phase.

K Sudhir Reddy, President, TIF multiple associations have made a submission seeking to convert the lands to residential/ mixed category.

