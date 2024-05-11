Industries moving out of State because of incompetent CM: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Saturday that only an effective government would be able to play a crucial role in attracting investments for industrial growth. Talking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan, he said the BRS government could ensure a rapid phase in industrial development in the State.

However, if there is an incompetent Chief Minister at the helm of affairs, industries would certainly go to Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh or elsewhere. When industries were moving away from the State, what was Revanth Reddy doing, he asked, pointing out that during the BRS rule, his government had got several major industries to the State warding off the influence of Modi.

“Facebook was one such entity we could manage to get to Hyderabad. Modi had tried to lure away many multinational companies even by engaging international lobbyists. We could outmanoeuvre Modi by demonstrating greater agility on this count. So many blunders were committed by the Congress government and its Chief Minister. No Chief Minister would ever claim that the government was bankrupt at the cost of its image and for the sake of undermining the achievements of the predecessor,” he said.

“The BRS government could boost the energy sector by scaling up the installed capacity in power generation from 7000 MW to 21000 MW with commitment. A power system that was built so arduously over the years in the State was left totally wrecked by the new regime in a matter of five months. Hyderabad was developed into a power island by the BRS government by integrating the transmission system with all the major sources of generation including the Palasa-Angul line. The BRS government was successful in improving the supply system by drafting the services of technocrats with expertise in upgradation of services adding to the brand image of Hyderabad. It could give confidence to industries and the IT sector to a greater extent,” he pointed out.

The BRS rule had given the much needed trust that power outages may be possible in New York or London, but not in Hyderabad. People in all sectors, right from the farmer in the fields to global majors like Amazon shared the same impression and felt fully assured about the unfailing power supply. But the present regime had “lost the logic”.

“The same system is operational even today. Singareni Collieries continues to extend the same support to the energy sector. There is no water scarcity. But why did they fail?” he asked, adding that the moment KCR moved away, the system was found in shambles as if it was turned off.

“People were experiencing disruptions in supply from seven to eight times a day. I too had the same experience when I happened to camp at places in the districts during the election campaign. The power supply is much more worse in the rural sector,” he said, pointing out that a brief spell of rain in Hyderabad had left the transmission system in tatters for five to six hours recently. In Chandanagar, supply could not be restored for 24 hours forcing people to stage protests near the substation. Once again, the farmers were going through the same travails that were associated with power cuts in the undivided State. Electrocutions and snakebites were being reported again, he said.