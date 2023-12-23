Infiltration bid foiled in Akhnoor sector, one terrorist killed

Officials said that one intruding militant was killed in the Khour area of Akhnoor sector on the IB in Jammu when alert BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid.

By IANS Updated On - 09:57 AM, Sat - 23 December 23

Jammu: One militant was killed on Saturday after the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid on the International Border (IB) in J&k’s Akhnoor sector.

Militants were seen dragging the dead body of the slain militant back into the other side of the IB,officials said.