Inflows into Srisailam project on rise; Nagarjuna Sagar continues to draw blank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: The inflows are on the rise to the Srisailam project in Krishna basin, while Nagarjuna Sagar continued to draw a blank. The average inflows received in Srisailam on Sunday were in the range of 2.22 lakh cusecs. The live storage in the project touched 68.13 tmc as against the gross capacity of 215 tmc.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project, which has a live storage of 140 tmc has let out 11,124 cusecs all through the day for power generation, while over 7000 cusecs of it was collected back through reverse pumping from the power houses. Water release from the project to AP were stopped on Sunday after fulfilling its allotted entitlement for the current month. The upstream project of Jurala is receiving 1.58 lakh cusecs, while its outflows were maintained at 1.73 lakh cusecs.

As for the Godavari basin projects, inflows of 50,000 cusecs were being received into SRSP and 2.20 lakh into Sripada Yellampalli.

