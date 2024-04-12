CM Revanth directs officials to address water scarcity with sustainable solutions

Reviewing the drinking water situation in the State, he directed the officials to be ready to draw water even from the dead storage levels in the Nagarjuna Sagar project if needed to address the situation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 09:23 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Calling for steps for actively addressing water scarcity concerns with sustainable solutions in the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to explore the option of seeking water from Narayanpur dam. He suggested that a formal request be made to the Karnataka government to this effect.

Reviewing the drinking water situation in the State, he directed the officials to be ready to draw water even from the dead storage levels in the Nagarjuna Sagar project if needed to address the situation. He also wanted them to be prepared to augment supplies by drawing water from the Singur project as well.

Also Read Revanth Reddy fielding weak candidates in Lok Sabha polls to help BJP, says Harish Rao

He directed the special officers appointed to monitor the situation in the districts to visit the places facing the scarcity conditions as part of the stock- taking exercise and help initiate special measures to address the problem. He wanted special attention paid to the drinking water supply in Hyderabad.

As the water levels in Krishna river projects were touching dead storage levels, the Chief Minister advised the officials to talk to the officials of Karnataka government to get drinking water from the Narayanapur reservoir, an upstream project in the Krishna basin.

He ordered immediate removal from service if any employee was found to have intentionally obstructed the drinking water supply in a bid to bring a bad name to the government.