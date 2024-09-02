Inflows swell to 57,000 cusecs to Nizam Sagar

Though the Singur reservoir, built upstream of Nizam Sagar, was not filled to the brim until now, the Nizam Sagar is receiving heavy inflows owing to heavy rains in Sangareddy and Medak districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 04:22 PM

Sangareddy: The inflows to Nizam Sagar reservoir, the second biggest reservoir built on river Manjeera, swelled to 57,600 cusecs. The reservoir was receiving just a little over 28,000 cusecs of water last evening. The water storage in the project reached 8.40TMCft against its full storage capacity of 17.80TMCft. Though the Singur reservoir, built upstream of Nizam Sagar, was not filled to the brim until now, the Nizam Sagar is receiving heavy inflows owing to heavy rains in Sangareddy and Medak districts. Irrigation officials said Nizam Sagar would be filled to the brim if it continued to receive similar inflows for another 48 hours.