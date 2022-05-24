Influencer Tushar Kamble wins everyone with his exceptional content on Instagram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:16 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

In today’s time, we have witnessed a paradigm shift in people’s way of work. Rather than having one profession, many are juggling with other works to earn extra bucks. Devoting time to learning new things, influencer Tushar Kamble has made a successful mark on social media. The young man needs no introduction as his work justifies the same. Born in Mumbai and currently based in Dubai, he is a qualified IT expert who has helped many global companies secure their data in the digital domain.

Besides doing the corporate job, Tushar was always fascinated to build an empire of his own. With his passion for photography, Tushar started exploring social media and learnt different nuances of content creation. In the last five years, the influencer has picked his niche in creating content that revolves majorly around fashion, travel and lifestyle. As of today, Tushar Kamble has built a family of more than 868K followers on the gram.

According to Tushar, influencers must understand what the audience expects from them in terms of content. In his case, he garnered great appreciation for creating content about travel, lifestyle and fashion. Giving an insight into his travel experiences, Tushar Kamble understands his audience’s preferences. On top of it, the influencer, on various occasions, has melted everyone’s hearts by sharing heartwarming videos with his daughter.

In addition, Tushar Kamble frequently follows the ongoing trends in the social media space. He says, “You must always be yourself rather than walking in someone else’s shoes. That’s how you create your USP and identity on the internet.” Coming from an IT background to creating waves over social media platforms, Tushar has rightly earned a name for himself in the digital space.

Speaking about how he plans to excel himself, the influencer further stated, “I am looking forward to maintaining the consistency of creating and posting content regularly. It is significant to engage with your audience and build trust with them. I would also want to collaborate with other content creators and brands from different verticals.”

