Infrastructure, technology will spur shipping, logistics growth

Experts in the shipping and logistics sector believe that technology adoption, such as GPS tracking, RFID tags, and AI, can enhance logistics network performance, reduce costs, and boost customer satisfaction

Visakhapatnam: Lt Cdr BM Ravindranath Reddy, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the AP Maritime Board, has expressed the commitment to boost exports from the state by supporting industries and traders through infrastructure development and a favourable ecosystem. He also highlighted the crucial role of dry ports in handling significant export and import volumes.

Participating in the first International Conference on shipping and logistics, organized by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) in association with Maritime Gateway here on Friday, Reddy emphasized their goal to stimulate regional economic growth by leveraging Central Government’s Gati Shakti initiatives and the state government’s logistic policy. He underlined the significance of dry ports in the global supply chain.

Mercy Epao, the Joint Secretary for SMEs in the Government of India, underscored the pivotal role of the MSME industry in the Indian economy. She noted its contribution to GDP, exports, and employment, especially in less developed regions. She highlighted a range of initiatives to nurture MSME growth, including credit support, enterprise development, formalization, technological assistance, infrastructure development, skill training, and market support. The introduction of the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) aims to integrate Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) into the formal sector, granting them access to Priority Sector Lending (PSL) benefits.

Karunendra S. Jasti, FAPCCI President, expressed the inspiring potential of aligning central government policies like PM Gati Shakti initiatives and the National Logistics Policy with Andhra Pradesh‘s dynamic logistics policy.

Andhra Pradesh‘s strategic location and extensive coastline position it as a vital player in international trade. This year so far, the state’s merchandise exports reached an impressive $19.32 billion, with marine products contributing significantly. To bolster this growth, the Andhra Pradesh government is investing in logistics infrastructure, industrial parks, warehouses, SEZs, and tailored incentives, aiming to enhance the business environment, he stated.

G. Sambasiva Rao, MD of Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd and Vice President of the National Association of Container Freight Station, observed that cities with coastal locations like Visakhapatnam have tremendous development opportunities, thanks to their strategic geography and growing infrastructure. Infrastructure development is paramount, including modernizing transportation networks (roads, railways, airports) and establishing intermodal transportation hubs to improve connectivity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Simplifying customs procedures and adopting digital documentation would enhance Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Logistics digitization improves supply chain management, reducing costs and improving service. Delegates from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Colombo participated in a panel discussion on “Ports & Allied Infrastructure and Coastal Shipping: Prospects & Challenges,” offered insights into coastal shipping, bulk cargo, the South Asian container market, and global perspectives.